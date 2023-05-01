Salute Mission Critical is a global data center services company that offers an agile, resilient, and scalable operating model. They deploy, manage, and decommission data center sites with military precision, integrating best practices from the military and the industry. Salute's unique ability to recruit, train, deploy, and support their teams has helped thousands of military families start careers in the data center industry. They have been recognized as the best example of a business with a social conscience.