Salt Security Salaries

Salt Security's salary ranges from $115,715 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Israel at the low-end to $139,300 for a Customer Service in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Salt Security. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$139K
Product Manager
$116K
Software Engineer
$130K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Salt Security is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Salt Security is $130,375.

