Software Engineer compensation in Portugal at Salsify totals €54.9K per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Portugal package totals €52.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Salsify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer 2
€54.9K
€54.9K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Salsify, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)