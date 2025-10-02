Company Directory
SalesLoft
SalesLoft Software Engineer Salaries in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area package at SalesLoft totals MX$1.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SalesLoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
SalesLoft
Software Engineer
Guadalajara, JA, Mexico
Total per year
MX$1.14M
Level
L3
Base
MX$1.14M
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at SalesLoft?

MX$3.09M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SalesLoft in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$30,587,631. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SalesLoft for the Software Engineer role in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area is MXMX$22,005,978.

Other Resources