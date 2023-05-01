← Company Directory
Salesfloor
Salesfloor Salaries

Salesfloor's salary ranges from $95,038 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $161,533 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Salesfloor. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
$95K
Software Engineering Manager
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Salesfloor is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $161,533. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Salesfloor is $128,286.

