Company Directory
Sales Marker
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Tokyo Area

Sales Marker Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Tokyo Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Tokyo Area package at Sales Marker totals ¥7.85M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sales Marker's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sales Marker
Software Engineer
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Total per year
¥7.85M
Level
Senior
Base
¥7.85M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
Bonus
¥0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Sales Marker?

¥23.61M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ¥4.43M+ (sometimes ¥44.26M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sales Marker in Greater Tokyo Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥8,043,219. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sales Marker for the Software Engineer role in Greater Tokyo Area is ¥7,853,950.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sales Marker

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources