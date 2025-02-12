Saks OFF 5TH Salaries

← Company Directory
Saks OFF 5TH
Saks OFF 5TH's salary ranges from $97,184 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $190,950 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Saks OFF 5TH. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$97.2K
Product Manager
$181K
Software Engineer
$191K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Saks OFF 5TH is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Saks OFF 5TH is $180,900.

