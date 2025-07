Sakana AI is a Tokyo-based R&D company founded by David Ha (CEO), Llion Jones (CTO), and Ren Ito (COO) in 2023. Our team, behind technologies such as The AI Scientist, Evolutionary Model Merge, Continuous Thought Machines, and the Darwin Gödel Machine, is constantly pushing the frontier of AI research. Our company is also working with the largest enterprises and with the public sector in Japan, to develop AI solutions for Japan’s needs, and democratize AI in Japan.