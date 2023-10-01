← Company Directory
Saint-Gobain
Saint-Gobain Salaries

Saint-Gobain's salary ranges from $26,706 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in India at the low-end to $155,040 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Saint-Gobain. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Data Scientist
$120K
Information Technologist (IT)
$50.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$155K

Sales
$40.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$35.9K
Software Engineer
$94.6K
Technical Program Manager
$26.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Saint-Gobain is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Saint-Gobain is $50,250.

