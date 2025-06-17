Sainsbury's Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Sainsbury's ranges from £52.8K per year for C2 to £82K per year for C5. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £60.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sainsbury's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus C2 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) £52.8K £51.3K £0 £1.5K C3 Software Engineer £42.5K £42K £0 £488.4 C4 Senior Software Engineer £57.7K £55.3K £0 £2.4K C5 Staff Software Engineer £82K £75.3K £94.5 £6.6K View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( GBP ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

