Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Sainsbury's ranges from £52.8K per year for C2 to £82K per year for C5. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £60.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sainsbury's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C2
£52.8K
£51.3K
£0
£1.5K
C3
£42.5K
£42K
£0
£488.4
C4
£57.7K
£55.3K
£0
£2.4K
C5
£82K
£75.3K
£94.5
£6.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***