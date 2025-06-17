Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom at Sainsbury's totals £60.6K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £64.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sainsbury's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
C3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
C4
£60.6K
£56.8K
£0
£3.8K
C5
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***