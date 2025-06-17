← Company Directory
Sailthru
Sailthru Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Sailthru totals NZ$289K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sailthru's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sailthru
Senior Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
NZ$289K
Level
Senior Engineer
Base
NZ$289K
Stock (/yr)
NZ$0
Bonus
NZ$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Sailthru?

NZ$271K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sailthru in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$340,092. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sailthru for the Software Engineer role in United States is NZ$289,332.

Other Resources