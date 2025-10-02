SailPoint Software Engineer Salaries in Mexico

Software Engineer compensation in Mexico at SailPoint ranges from MX$1.13M per year for L3 to MX$1.28M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Mexico package totals MX$1.21M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SailPoint's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) MX$ -- MX$ -- MX$ -- MX$ -- L2 Software Engineer MX$ -- MX$ -- MX$ -- MX$ -- L3 Software Engineer II MX$1.13M MX$1.12M MX$0 MX$12.4K L4 Senior Software Engineer MX$1.28M MX$1.12M MX$96.8K MX$64.4K View 6 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At SailPoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at SailPoint ?

