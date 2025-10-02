Software Engineer compensation in Mexico at SailPoint ranges from MX$1.13M per year for L3 to MX$1.28M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Mexico package totals MX$1.21M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SailPoint's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L2
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L3
MX$1.13M
MX$1.12M
MX$0
MX$12.4K
L4
MX$1.28M
MX$1.12M
MX$96.8K
MX$64.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At SailPoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)