SailPoint
SailPoint Software Engineer Salaries in Mexico

Software Engineer compensation in Mexico at SailPoint ranges from MX$1.13M per year for L3 to MX$1.28M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Mexico package totals MX$1.21M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SailPoint's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L2
Software Engineer
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L3
Software Engineer II
MX$1.13M
MX$1.12M
MX$0
MX$12.4K
L4
Senior Software Engineer
MX$1.28M
MX$1.12M
MX$96.8K
MX$64.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SailPoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Software Engineer en SailPoint in Mexico está en una compensación total anual de MXMX$32,893,680. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en SailPoint para el puesto de Software Engineer in Mexico es MXMX$22,890,882.

