Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at SailPoint ranges from $100K per year for L2 to $211K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SailPoint's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$94K
$4.4K
$2K
L3
$132K
$117K
$9.1K
$6.4K
L4
$168K
$145K
$15K
$7.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At SailPoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)