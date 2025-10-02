Company Directory
SailPoint
SailPoint Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Austin Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at SailPoint ranges from $100K per year for L2 to $211K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $142K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer
$100K
$94K
$4.4K
$2K
L3
Software Engineer II
$132K
$117K
$9.1K
$6.4K
L4
Senior Software Engineer
$168K
$145K
$15K
$7.3K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SailPoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Software Engineer en SailPoint in Greater Austin Area está en una compensación total anual de $243,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en SailPoint para el puesto de Software Engineer in Greater Austin Area es $141,000.

Other Resources