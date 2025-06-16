Information Technologist (IT) compensation at SAIC ranges from $56.8K per year for L1 to $164K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAIC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$56.8K
$56.8K
$0
$0
L2
$93.3K
$93.3K
$0
$0
L3
$119K
$119K
$0
$0
L4
$164K
$164K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
