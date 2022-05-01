← Company Directory
Sahaj Software
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sahaj Software Salaries

Sahaj Software's salary ranges from $24,184 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $148,405 for a Solution Architect in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sahaj Software. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $24.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
$148K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sahaj Software is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $148,405. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sahaj Software is $86,295.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sahaj Software

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources