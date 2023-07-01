Company Directory
SageSurfer
    About

    SageSurfer is a digital care coordination platform that connects patients with their care team, improving mental healthcare outcomes. It is HIPAA compliant and backed by the National Science Foundation. The platform enables remote patient monitoring and helps providers unlock reimbursements and cost savings. It has shown engagement outcomes for both complex and mild illnesses. Providers using SageSurfer have seen significant reductions in treatment dropouts, rehospitalization, and emergency department visits. The platform is easy-to-use, mobile-ready, and integrates with EHRs and other healthcare systems. It can be white-labeled for a consistent brand experience. SageSurfer is a portfolio company of Startup Health, JumpStart Foundry, Tampa Bay Wave, and MassChallenge. Visit SageSurfer.com for a demo and partnership opportunities.

    sagesurfer.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources