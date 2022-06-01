SageNet designs, implements and manages fast, secure and reliable networks that empower organizations to achieve their core business objectives.Formed by the merger of SageNet, founded in 1998, and Spacenet, founded in 1981, today's SageNet offers a uniquely broad and deep understanding of local and wide area networks, backed by a proven track record of deploying customer-focused technology solutions. SageNet manages communications at more than 160,000 locations for many of the nation's leading retail, healthcare, financial and energy companies, as well as public utilities, state lotteries and government agencies.