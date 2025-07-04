Company Directory
Sage
Sage Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom package at Sage totals £36.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/4/2025

Median Package
Sage
Graduate UX Designer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£36.2K
Level
L1
Base
£36.2K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at

£123K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Sage in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £102,362. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sage for the Product Manager role in United Kingdom is £36,180.

