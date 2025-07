Sage Therapeutics develops and commercializes medicines for central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO for postpartum depression. The company's pipeline includes zuranolone for various disorders, SAGE-324 for essential tremors, and SAGE-718 for depression and other conditions. Sage has collaborations with Shionogi & Co. and Biogen MA Inc. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.