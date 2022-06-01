← Company Directory
Safe-Guard Products International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Safe-Guard Products International that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Safe-Guard Products provides protection products & solutions to the motor vehicle industry. These products offer customer's peace of mind & drive retention.Safe-Guard Products International is comprised of over 600 people from a multitude of countries, cultures and perspectives representing a wide-range of disciplines — including account management, accounting, customer service, claims, IT, operations, marketing, training, and risk management, to name a few. Our global team is committed to providing products and solutions to the motor vehicle industry that protect consumers from the perils of ownership. Safe-Guard Products International is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets, and administers programs on behalf of clients, backed by industry-leading sales and marketing, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive customer service. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), top retailers, and independent agents across the United States and Canada.We are proud to partner with leading brands, eager to serve our clients and dealers, and fiercely committed to help deliver what matters: A worry-free automotive ownership experience.

    safe-guardproducts.com
    Website
    1992
    Year Founded
    630
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Safe-Guard Products International

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources