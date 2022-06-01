← Company Directory
SADA
SADA Salaries

SADA's salary ranges from $21,128 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in India at the low-end to $228,850 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SADA. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $175K
Copywriter
$21.1K
Customer Service
$40.8K

Human Resources
$148K
Product Designer
$101K
Project Manager
$138K
Sales
$160K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$224K
Software Engineering Manager
$148K
Solution Architect
$229K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SADA is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SADA is $147,796.

