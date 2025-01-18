Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Sabre totals ₹1.57M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.67M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sabre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹1.57M
₹1.57M
₹0
₹0
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Sabre, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)