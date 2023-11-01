← Company Directory
SABIC
SABIC Salaries

SABIC's salary ranges from $31,301 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Saudi Arabia at the low-end to $34,300 for a Customer Service in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SABIC. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Customer Service
$34.3K
Data Analyst
$31.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SABIC is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $34,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SABIC is $32,801.

Other Resources