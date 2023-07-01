← Company Directory
Sabathani Community Center
    Sabathani is a community resource center that has been serving the community since 1966. They provide essential resources to people of all ages and cultures, aiming to inspire them to improve their lives and build a thriving community. Their services include family resources such as a food shelf, free clothing, and emergency assistance. They also offer adult education programs like ESL, GED, and vocational training. Additionally, they have a senior center with various activities and support groups, as well as after-school and summer academic support for children and youths. They also have a health center that offers pediatric dental and medical care, a farmers market, and access to fitness classes.

    https://sabathani.org
    1966
    31
    $1M-$10M
