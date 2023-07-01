The company offers a Revenue Acceleration Management software solution that standardizes business processes. They have a diverse range of customers, from micro to large companies, all running on the same version of their software. Their solution includes features such as e-commerce, payment processing, CPQ, subscription management, billing, invoicing, and renewals management. They offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution seamlessly integrated with Salesforce. They promise to help accelerate revenue growth and improve bottom line results.