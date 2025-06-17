← Company Directory
Ryanair
Ryanair Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at Ryanair totals PLN 200K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ryanair's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ryanair
Software Engineer
Wroclaw, DS, Poland
Total per year
PLN 200K
Level
L3
Base
PLN 200K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Ryanair?

PLN 619K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ryanair in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 325,164. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ryanair for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 200,189.

Other Resources