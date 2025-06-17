← Company Directory
Ryanair
Ryanair Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in Ireland package at Ryanair totals €37.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ryanair's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ryanair
Recruiter
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€37.3K
Level
L3
Base
€37.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Ryanair?

€145K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Ryanair in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €44,553. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ryanair for the Recruiter role in Ireland is €37,308.

Other Resources