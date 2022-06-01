← Company Directory
Ryan
    Ryan is a tax services firm providing tax advisory and consulting services on a multi-jurisdictional basis.Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a seven-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,500 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies.

    https://ryan.com
    Website
    1991
    Year Founded
    3,750
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

