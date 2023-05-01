← Company Directory
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Salaries

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey's salary ranges from $39,800 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $142,800 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$39.8K
Software Engineer
$143K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey is $91,300.

