Russel Metals
    Russel Metals is a metal distribution company in North America with three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells various metal products and offers services such as laser processing and cutting. The Energy Products segment distributes products to the energy industry, while the Steel Distributors segment operates as a steel distributor for service centers and equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

    http://www.russelmetals.com
    1784
    3,300
    $1B-$10B
