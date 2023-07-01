Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company that specializes in investing in senior-secured loans for late stage and growth companies. They focus on technology, life sciences, healthcare, information services, business services, and select consumer services and products sectors. They invest in companies engaged in electronic equipment, software, hardware, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing, internet retail, human resources, biotechnology, healthcare equipment, and education services. Their investments range from $10 million to $75 million.