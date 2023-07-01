← Company Directory
Runway Financial
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Runway Financial that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Runway is a SaaS product that aims to revolutionize the way financial data is understood and utilized. Unlike traditional financial software, Runway is designed for non-accountants and offers a fast, intuitive, and social platform. It solves the problem of valuable financial data being trapped in various systems by providing a 10X-100X faster way to gain insights. Additionally, Runway addresses the issue of teams lacking a consistent view of the business by acting as a social product that allows leaders to distribute responsibility and align the team. Runway is currently hiring.

    https://runway.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Runway Financial

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Tesla
    • Microsoft
    • Databricks
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources