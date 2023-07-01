Runway is a SaaS product that aims to revolutionize the way financial data is understood and utilized. Unlike traditional financial software, Runway is designed for non-accountants and offers a fast, intuitive, and social platform. It solves the problem of valuable financial data being trapped in various systems by providing a 10X-100X faster way to gain insights. Additionally, Runway addresses the issue of teams lacking a consistent view of the business by acting as a social product that allows leaders to distribute responsibility and align the team. Runway is currently hiring.