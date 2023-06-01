Rumble Inc. is a video sharing platform that operates in the US, Canada, and internationally. It offers rumble.com, a platform for users to subscribe to channels and access VOD and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions. Rumble Advertising Center (RAC) is an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.