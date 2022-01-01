← Company Directory
Rulesware
Rulesware Salaries

Rulesware's salary ranges from $10,511 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Mexico at the low-end to $165,825 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rulesware. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Program Manager
$145K
Project Manager
$166K
Software Engineer
$10.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rulesware is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rulesware is $145,270.

