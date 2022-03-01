← Company Directory
Ruggable
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ruggable Salaries

Ruggable's salary ranges from $130,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $154,325 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ruggable. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Marketing
$139K
Product Manager
$154K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

39 20
39 20
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ruggable is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ruggable is $139,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ruggable

Related Companies

  • Sephora
  • Dollar Shave Club
  • FabFitFun
  • Grove Collaborative
  • Ibotta
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources