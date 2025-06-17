← Company Directory
Rubrik
Rubrik Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Netherlands at Rubrik ranges from €90.1K to €126K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rubrik's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€97.5K - €113K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€90.1K€97.5K€113K€126K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rubrik, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Rubrik in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €126,081. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rubrik for the Customer Service role in Netherlands is €90,058.

