Ruangguru
Ruangguru Salaries

Ruangguru's salary ranges from $9,718 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $78,390 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ruangguru. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$78.4K
Product Manager
$9.7K
Software Engineer
Median $10.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ruangguru is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $78,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ruangguru is $10,908.

