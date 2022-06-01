← Company Directory
RTB House
Work Here? Claim Your Company

RTB House Salaries

RTB House's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $367,200 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RTB House. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $93K
Business Analyst
$59.7K
Product Manager
$110K
Sales
$367K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RTB House is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $367,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RTB House is $101,337.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RTB House

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources