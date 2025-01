RQM+ is a leading MedTech service provider with a global team of regulatory and quality experts. They offer comprehensive clinical trial, lab, and reimbursement services for medical devices, digital therapeutics, and diagnostics. With 40 years of regulatory expertise, they reduce risk and support market access throughout the product lifecycle. RQM+ has deep expertise in all clinical specialties and works for 19 of the top 20 medical device manufacturers and seven of the top 10 IVD companies.