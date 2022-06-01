← Company Directory
Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group Salaries

Royal Caribbean Group's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $325,369 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Royal Caribbean Group. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $131K
Chief of Staff
$325K
Data Scientist
$109K

Financial Analyst
$90.5K
Human Resources
$139K
Marketing
$69.7K
Product Manager
$192K
Sales
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Royal Caribbean Group is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $325,369. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Royal Caribbean Group is $135,235.

