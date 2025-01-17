← Company Directory
Rows
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Rows Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Portugal at Rows ranges from €63.8K to €91.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rows's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€73.2K - €85.6K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€63.8K€73.2K€85.6K€91.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Rows?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Rows in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €91,082. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rows for the Software Engineer role in Portugal is €63,835.

