Rovisys
Rovisys Salaries

Rovisys's salary ranges from $76,500 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $300,490 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rovisys. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $80K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$300K
Mechanical Engineer
$76.5K
Product Designer
$88.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rovisys is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $300,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rovisys is $84,421.

