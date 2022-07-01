← Company Directory
Routeware
Routeware Salaries

Routeware's salary ranges from $66,836 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United States at the low-end to $153,877 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Routeware. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$66.8K
Software Engineer
$79.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$154K
The highest paying role reported at Routeware is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,877. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Routeware is $79,103.

