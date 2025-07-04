Company Directory
Route Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Route totals $253K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Route's total compensation packages.

Total per year
$253K
Base
$213K
Stock (/yr)
$18.8K
Bonus
$21.3K
0-1 Years
5-10 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Route in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $292,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Route for the Software Engineer role in United States is $182,000.

