Company Directory
Route
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Route Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Route totals $176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Route's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Route
Product Manager
Salt Lake City, UT
Total per year
$176K
Level
L5
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$16K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Route in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Route for the Product Manager role in United States is $176,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Route

Related Companies

  • Mixpanel
  • PlanGrid
  • Zapier
  • Grammarly
  • Sourcegraph
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources