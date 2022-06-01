← Company Directory
Routable
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Routable Salaries

Routable's salary ranges from $160,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $201,000 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Routable. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Product Designer
$201K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Routable is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Routable is $198,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Routable

Related Companies

  • Publicis Sapient
  • Sendbird
  • Mendix
  • Kin + Carta
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources