Roundabout Theatre Company is a not-for-profit organization that produces a mix of revivals and world premieres in its five theatres on and off Broadway. They have won nine Best Revival Tony Awards and debuted new playwrights. Their educational initiatives impact 15,000 students and over 1,000 teachers annually. Their mission is to celebrate the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. They produce familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals, discover talented playwrights, reduce barriers to theatergoing, collaborate with a diverse team of artists, build transformational education experiences, and capture and archive over five decades of production history.