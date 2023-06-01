← Company Directory
Round
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Round Salaries

Round's salary ranges from $104,459 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $150,750 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Round. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
$151K
Software Engineer
$104K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Round is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Round is $127,605.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Round

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • Uber
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources