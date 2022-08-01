← Company Directory
Roswell Biotechnologies
Roswell Biotechnologies Salaries

Roswell Biotechnologies's median salary is $104,475 for a Hardware Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roswell Biotechnologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Hardware Engineer
$104K
The highest paying role reported at Roswell Biotechnologies is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roswell Biotechnologies is $104,475.

